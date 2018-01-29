A Red Deer man has been arrested and is facing multiple child sexual exploitation charges, and investigators say they think there could be more possible victims.

ALERT said Stuart Peter Hunt, 54, was arrested by the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit on January 17 – and investigators searched his home, seizing a number of electronic devices.

The investigation into Hunt’s activities started with online child pornography crimes – following a tip from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in January 2017, but investigators uncovered a number of sexual exploitation offences.

So far, investigators have identified a number of victims who were known to the accused, but it’s believed there could be more – ALERT said the alleged offences could date back up to 20 years.

Police said Hunt is not employed in a position of trust or authority – he has ties to Oyen, Three Hills, Sylvan Lake and Didsbury.

Charges he faces include: possession, accessing, distributing and making child pornography, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on February 16.