'Alfred the Adventurer' hamster rescued from winter cold by Edmonton woman
A chance encounter last week has an Edmontonian putting the call out for anyone who is missing a hamster that ran away.
Tamara Mazur was parking her vehicle outside her home last Sunday when she saw a tiny orange ball of fluff running by.
"We thought, that doesn't look quite right," Mazur recounted. "We chased it down and found a little hamster."
"Immediately, [we thought] where did this guy come from?"
She brought him to her home to find that the hamster had been outside for a while, with his paws being red and raw.
"It looked like he had been running around for awhile," Mazur told CTV News Edmonton. "So we put him in our bathtub; we didn't really have anything for him."
Alfred the Adventurer poses for a photo (Supplied).
The hamster, now called Alfred, has been with Mazur, who is looking to try and reconnect him with his true home. She has put up posters and taken to social media to try and see if anyone is missing him.
"The next day, we went around and knocked on a few neighbours' doors, but no one seemed to be missing a hamster," she added. "We had a lot of people interested and wanting to help, but nobody seems to be missing him."
Posters put up seeking the owners of Alfred the Adventurer (Supplied).
Mazur is no stranger to taking in stray pets and providing them with a warm place to stay. She has rescued animals before and has been a foster parent to several dogs over the past eight years through the Greater Edmonton Animal Rescue Society (GEARS).
"A lot of rescues in the city don't take in small animals, so I figured, well, I might as well make him a home here," she explained.
- Honeymoon heartbreak: Edmonton couple reunited with dog after serious accident
- Birthday party celebrates beloved Edmonton service dog Kuno
Alfred now has a new themed enclosure. Mazur found the trend of hamster-scaping online, where owners create elaborate homes for their little furry friends.
Alfred the Adventurer in his new enclosure (Supplied).
Mazur says she had a hamster that looked very similar to Alfred growing up. She's glad she has a new addition to her family, for the time being.
"He's really sweet," Mazur added. "He doesn't bite. So I wonder, maybe he does have a home out there where they are missing him. They took good care of him."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
Military concerned by Canada's absence from American-British-Australian security pact
There are concerns at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces that this country won't have access to the same cutting-edge military technology as its closest allies because it is not part of a security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States.
Kraemer scores four goals to lead Canada past Sweden for women's U18 hockey gold
Caitlin Kraemer led the way with four goals as Canada routed Sweden 10-0 to claim its second consecutive gold medal at the women's world under-18 hockey championship on Sunday.
A look inside one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Ottawa
A two-storey home with spectacular views in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city of Ottawa.
68 confirmed dead, 4 missing in Nepal's worst plane crash in decades
A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people. At least one witness reported hearing cries for help from the fiery wreck. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.
Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as three remain missing
A solidarity mass is underway in a town north of Montreal where three people remain missing following a fire and explosion at a propane distribution company. Several hundred people were in the pews of the local church as the ceremony began just after 10:30 in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
Russian strike on Ukraine apartment that killed 30 marks deadliest attack on civilians in months
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 29 Sunday, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to pull survivors from the rubble.
Calgary
-
Armed combat tournament brings medieval knights to Okotoks
Eight teams from across Canada and the United States competed in the ‘Canada Cup’ that saw heavy steel blades and swords clank together at the Okotoks Ag Arena on Sunday.
-
Large crowds celebrate Lunar New Year in Calgary's Chinatown
Thousands of people gathered in Calgary's Chinatown Saturday to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
-
1 dead in motor vehicle collision west of Fort Macleod
A 26-year-old Okotoks resident is dead and three others, including a five-year-old child, were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle collision that took place early Sunday near Fort Macleod.
Saskatoon
-
Here's why it's been so foggy in Saskatoon
As the city returns to normal after the heavy snowfall in December, Saskatoon residents are noticing more foggy and frosty mornings than usual.
-
Winter paddlers make year-round use of Saskatoon river valley
With warmer temperatures on their minds, Edith MacHattie and Trevor Robinson have dipped their canoe into the water for the first time this year. They’re getting a head start on training for summer competitions.
-
Prince Albert police report increase in violent crime, evictions and intoxication
Violent crime was on the rise in Prince Albert in 2022, according to the city’s police service.
Regina
-
Mixed reactions follow metal detector installation on Regina's warming bus
Security has been tightened on Regina's warming bus. Metal detectors screening passengers has been met with some concern from community groups in the Queen City.
-
Vanguard, Sask. man facing child pornography charges: Moose Jaw police
Moose Jaw police revealed that a man was arrested on child pornography charges following a high risk traffic stop within city limits.
-
Three fire departments respond to shop fire outside of Balgonie, Sask.
A farmyard blaze outside of Balgonie, Sask. on Saturday night drew in three fire departments to douse the flames.
Atlantic
-
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
The union for health workers and nurses at a major Halifax hospital emergency department describes its staffing as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees.
-
Environment Canada forecasts freezing rain and rainfall for most of Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain alert for much of Atlantic Canada Sunday.
-
Clean-up underway after snow and freezing rain in the Maritimes
It’s the middle of January but Nova Scotia has seen very little snow to this point but thanks to an overnight buildup of freezing rain and drizzle, some people were in clean-up mode.
Toronto
-
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
-
Tributes pour in for former broadcaster and lieutenant governor David Onley
Broadcaster and former Ontario lieutenant governor David Onley, who passed away this weekend at age 72, is being remembered as a bold advocate for disability issues whose warm character endeared him to many.
-
Public transit struggling to lure back riders amid rising costs of living
Public transit systems across Canada are grappling with revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in many cases, reduced ridership has been slower to rebound than anticipated.
Montreal
-
Man, woman found dead in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. home
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion Sunday. The SQ could not say if there were signs of violence or if the case is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Mass held near site of Quebec propane explosion as three remain missing
A solidarity mass is underway in a town north of Montreal where three people remain missing following a fire and explosion at a propane distribution company. Several hundred people were in the pews of the local church as the ceremony began just after 10:30 in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
-
Vigil held for Fritznel Richard, migrant found dead near Roxham Road
Members of the Montreal community and Haitian diaspora gathered late Sunday to honour the memory of Fritznel Richard, a Haitian migrant whose body was found near the Canadian border in early January.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters use cellphone signals to find lost hikers
Ottawa firefighters used cellphone signals to help rescue two people who got lost in the South March Highlands Conservation Forest Saturday as it got dark.
-
A look inside one of the most expensive homes ever sold in Ottawa
A two-storey home with spectacular views in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the city of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa residents brave the cold to buy bagel-inspired Nike shoes
Devout sneaker heads braved the bitter cold in the nation's capital on Sunday as local shops hosted early sales of Nike’s latest dunk lows shoes, dubbed the ‘Montreal Bagel’.
Kitchener
-
Two local hockey stars make a big impact for national U18 women’s team
Waterloo’s Caitlin Kraemer was the star of the show as Canada took the gold medal at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Östersund, Sweden — scoring four goals and setting a number of records.
-
‘We are not going to be scared’: Upcoming Elora, Ont. drag show will continue as planned despite online vitriol
An upcoming drag show in Elora, Ont. has been subjected to hateful online messages, prompting provincial police to attend the event out of caution.
-
Most read stories of the week: Turnout in Dover for Friday the 13th, driver sentenced in double-fatal crash, propane tanks found at Cambridge encampment
Wintry weather caused a more subdued scene in Port Dover for Friday the 13th, the driver charged in a crash that killed two children in 2021 was sentenced, and multiple propane tanks were found at a Cambridge encampment after a fire
Northern Ontario
-
National Non-Smoking Week kicks-off
Sunday marks the start of National Non-Smoking Week – a week focused on helping people quit smoking as well as trying to prevent others from starting.
-
UofT student suing Toronto police for $1.6M after he was allegedly Tasered with an officer’s knee on his neck
A police officer’s knee was pinned against the neck of a University of Toronto student as he was repeatedly Tasered on the ground with his hands behind his head before his identification proved what he had told police – they had the wrong man, a statement of claim says.
-
Greater Sudbury LifeLabs location closed until further notice
The LifeLabs Medical Laboratory location in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda will be closed for 30 days or more.
Winnipeg
-
One person in hospital after train collision in Southdale
A collision in Southdale involving a train has sent one person to hospital and closed down several intersections in the area Sunday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours.
-
Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on
Baldev Patel cannot remember much of the last conversation he had with his son and, while the memories are fast fading, the hurt remains.
-
'100% higher or more': High material costs biggest challenge for contractors
As demand for renovations remains high, contractors and customers are being forced to pay more for materials.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Beloved former Canuck Gino Odjick dies at 52
Gino Odjick, a fan favourite who played eight seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, has died.
-
RCMP investigating fatal crash in Surrey
One person has died after a crash in Surrey early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
These 2 B.C. communities set high-temperature records Saturday
Saturday was the warmest Jan. 14 on record in two B.C. communities, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Want to be a lighthouse keeper? Coast Guard launches B.C. hiring process
If the rugged beauty of the remote B.C. coast is calling you, a unique recent job posting may be your way to answer it.
-
Victoria's Empress hotel named one of the most haunted hotels in the world
One of Vancouver Island's most iconic hotels has cracked a global list of the world's most haunted destinations.
-
Fire at Port Alberni apartment building displaces residents
A fire in a converted hotel in Port Alberni displaced the residents of 20 homes Saturday morning.