Honeymoon heartbreak: Edmonton couple reunited with dog after serious accident

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump rings in 2023 facing headwinds in his White House run

Donald Trump began 2022 on a high. Primary candidates were flocking to Florida to court the former U.S. president for a coveted endorsement. His rallies were drawing thousands. A bevy of investigations remained largely under the radar. One year later, Trump is facing a very different reality as he gears up for his next run at the presidency.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island