EDMONTON -- Coming off winning five trophies with FC Bayern Munich in 2020, Alphonso Davies is Canada Soccer’s men’s player of the year.

The Edmontonian received the award for the second time in three years after he became the first Canadian men’s player to win the UEFA Champions League.

Davies, 20, also won the Bundesliga title and was named rookie of the season.

“To see what Alphonso Davies has accomplished this year is awe inspiring for the next generation of players,” said John Herdman, Canada Soccer’s men’s head coach. “His achievements have raised the flag in our sport higher than anyone else in our lifetime on the men’s side of the game and he has helped put this country as a football country on the world map.”

Canadian journalists and coaches vote for the award. The women’s winner will be announced on Friday, with Paris Saint-Germain FC’s Ashley Lawrence taking the award in 2019.

Davies, who returned to training Thursday after a month-long injury, will hold a Zoom with media at 12 p.m. MST.