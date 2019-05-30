

The Alberta carbon tax will officially be repealed on Thursday.

Jason Kenney’s government introduced Bill 1 after the throne speech last week to repeal the tax.

“Promises made, promises kept,” Kenney said in a policy announcement last week.

“We’re keeping our commitment to eliminate this tax grab to create jobs and put more money back into the pockets of hard-working Albertans.”

Kenney’s Bill 1 would also end the provincial carbon rebate offered to households by amending another piece of legislation, the Alberta Personal Income Tax Act. However, those who received a rebate from April 1 to June 30 would not have to pay it back.

The premier was scheduled to address the media on Thursday afternoon, but the event has been cancelled so he can receive a briefing on the wildfires.