A small hamlet northwest of Edmonton is hoping to get the word out in its bid to win a Canada-wide competition.

The Rich Valley Arena is one of the four finalists for the 13th Kraft Hockeyville competition.

Last year the arena had a major setback, with a break down with their ice plant causing kids to play hockey elsewhere, or completely sit out the season altogether.

“This would be the most amazing thing to ever happen to our small community. We need to get our kids back on the ice,” said Gina Hove, the Kraft Hockeyville entrant for Rich Valley.

Rich Valley is the sole community in Alberta to be in the final four nominees, with other towns nominated in New Brunswick, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

You can cast your vote at www.krafthockeyville.ca

Voting ends on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET.