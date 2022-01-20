Alta. restaurant that accepted dog photos instead of QR code has history of 'flagrant disregard' for measures: former employee

The Granary in Red Deer. (Nav Sangha/CTV News Edmonton) The Granary in Red Deer. (Nav Sangha/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island