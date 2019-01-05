

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An Alberta woman has been arrested following an RCMP investigation into the mistreatment of several horses on a rural property west of Edmonton.

Patricia Lynn Moore, a 48-year-old resident of Parkland County, faces three Criminal Code charges of permitting and/or causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to animals.

“The investigation began on Dec. 12, 2018, and that started as a result of complaints from the public concerning their concern for some animals,” said Cpl. Chris Warren of Alberta RCMP.

In addition to public reports, RCMP also received evidence provided by a veterinary clinic, Warren said.

Three horses were found dead.

Moore was arrested without incident on Jan. 4 and released from custody after a bail hearing to appear in court on Jan. 14.

Moore declined to comment to CTV News, saying she would let the “evidence speak for itself.”

Moore was also the subject of a 2010 investigation in which three horses were found dead and another 16 were seized by the Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.