

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are looking for a 25-year-old woman after her vehicle was found running and empty in a community south of Edmonton.

According to Devon RCMP, Kathleen Rose Ferraz-Duchesneau’s vehicle was found parked and running in the medium south of the Devon Bridge on Jan. 6 around 11:10 p.m.

She is Caucasian, 165 centimetres (5’5”) tall, weighs 109 kilograms (240 pounds), and has green eyes and blondish-brown hair. Police said she may be wearing glasses, a fur-trimmed purple jacket or blue jeans.

Those with information on her location are asked to call Devon RCMP at 780-987-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.