Ambleside house destroyed in second fire since August

Firefighters were called early Monday morning to a southwest Edmonton home for the second time in four months.

The blaze on Anderson Way was reported just before 5 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

"We woke up to noise. I guess it was probably one of the trucks," Carlos Mejia, who lives across the street, told CTV News Edmonton. "We noticed the lights coming into the curtains and when we opened the curtains, we saw the fire."

At one point, it looked to Mejia like the flames were spreading to a neighbouring house.

"It was pretty bad," he said.

Both he and a teen who lives down the street said no one had been living in the house since a fire in August.

Aaron Bhatti was in bed when he, too, heard firefighters begin to arrive.

"I look out the window and I see a bunch of fire. I'm like, 'Is this the same house?'" he recalled thinking.

"The flames were coming through the window. And after that the roof started to fall down and then once the roof fell down, the flames (were) just blasting up through the roof and thankfully the fire department was here by then."

An Aug. 24 fire caused $360,000 in damages to the same house on Anderson Way, EFRS confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

The cause of that fire is also still under investigation.

Monday's blaze was called out at 6:37 a.m.

The houses on both sides were evacuated as a precaution but no one was hurt, EFRS said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein