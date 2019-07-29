An ambulance was involved in a three-vehicle collision in southeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Edmonton police told CTV News Edmonton a westbound truck on 34 Avenue ran a red light and was struck by a southbound SUV on 50 Street. The truck then crashed into the ambulance attempting to turn left at the intersection.

The SUV's driver was taken to hospital as precaution, police said.

The westbound lanes on 34 Avenue are closed.