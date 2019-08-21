Ammonia leak at northeast Edmonton warehouse
Firefighters are on scene at 66 Street and Yellowhead Trail after an ammonia leak Wednesday night.
Sean Amato and Diego Romero, CTV News Edmonton
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 9:15PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 21, 2019 10:04PM MDT
Six workers were evacuated after an ammonia leak at a northeast Edmonton warehouse Wednesday night.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the leak at 66 Street and 124 Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.
No one was sick or injured, EFRS said.
While there is no danger to the public, EFRS asked people to avoid the area as precaution.
As a result, 66 Street is closed, while Yellowhead Trail remains open, but one westbound lane is closed.