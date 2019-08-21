

Sean Amato and Diego Romero, CTV News Edmonton





Six workers were evacuated after an ammonia leak at a northeast Edmonton warehouse Wednesday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the leak at 66 Street and 124 Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

No one was sick or injured, EFRS said.

While there is no danger to the public, EFRS asked people to avoid the area as precaution.

As a result, 66 Street is closed, while Yellowhead Trail remains open, but one westbound lane is closed.