EDMONTON -- They travelled to Prince Edward Island as the top-seeded team, poised at winning a ninth national U-Sports title.

But as the COVID-19 outbreak spread across the country, the next thing they knew, the University of Alberta Pandas were coming home.

“It was pretty devastating. I mean you’re not really prepared for a situation like this,” said fifth-year Pandas forward Alex Poznikoff.

“It’s an empty feeling,” echoed head coach Howie Draper.

The women's hockey team didn’t even get to drop the puck before Hockey Canada cancelled the event late last week in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We already all flew there. All the teams, all the parents, the fans were all there and then the tournament actually started,” said defender Cayle Dillon. “We were a couple games in and then we found out so I was a bit shocked.”

“I thought because two games had already taken place that our tournament might be able to run its course,” added Draper.

“It was pretty heartbreaking. I’m really hoping for another year if that’s possible. That’s kind of what I would wish to do and I would definitely come back in a heartbeat if we had that option,” said Poznikoff.

As a result, a champion will not be crowned this year and the number-one ranked Pandas' run at another title will have to wait.