EDMONTON -- The Confederacy of Treaty Six Nations is speaking out against the so-called Buffalo Declaration, a proposal by several Alberta MPs to "correct inherent inequities that privilege some at the expense of others."

The declaration was signed by Conservative MPs Michelle Rempel, Blake Richards, Glen Motz and Arnold Viersen.

It says the federal government is ineffective when it comes to Alberta’s resource sector, and does not recognize Alberta as “culturally distinct.” It warns a referendum on separation is inevitable unless their grievances are addressed.

Their grievances include adding more representation from Alberta in the House of Commons and Senate, equalization formula has to change, carbon taxes need to be scrapped on the agriculture industry, and Alberta-made art should be in national museums.

The Treaty Six chiefs released a statement on Friday saying they do not support the declaration.

"The Buffalo are a sacred being to our ceremonies and our culture, and in no way should it be used to further a political gain. The audacity to select the very four-legged being that your ancestors attempted to wipe out is an insult to our people," the statement said.

"If this declaration is to demand equality, then the province needs to examine its own backyard before threatening a possible separatist movement."

The statement goes on to say that being “culturally distinct” provides no protection from the federal government.

The full statement can be read below.