'An urban oasis': Edmonton offers options for $42M Warehouse Park
Edmonton moved one step closer to the realization of a new $42 million "Central Park" Monday with the presentation of a significant style choice to residents.
Warehouse Park – roughly the size of two football fields – will replace streets and surface parking lots in the area of Jasper Avenue and 107 Street, with a completion goal of 2025.
"We like to think of the creation of this park as being comparable, at a smaller scale of course, to the New York City Central Park, which had a big influence on the development of the city around," landscape architect Yannick Roberge explained.
The city is considering two different designs, one "formal" and one "organic."
The former features trees lining straight paths, the latter offers trees scattered around curved paths.
Both options include large open lawns, washrooms, benches and three residential towers with up to 2,300 units total.
The "Formal Option" for Warehouse Park. (Source: City of Edmonton)
The "Organic Option" for Warehouse Park. (Source: City of Edmonton)
Planners believe all of those elements will keep the park busy and safe.
“The vision for this park is an urban oasis,” said Suzanne Young with the City of Edmonton.
“Building a vibrant, healthy city means ensuring Edmontonians have access to high-quality parks and open spaces.”
Before the shovels break ground, city officials want to hear from residents. Seven pop-up feedback sessions have been scheduled through May. There is also a virtual event on May 10 and the online survey is open until May 22.
"This park will be particularly for Edmonton, only be able to be constructed in Edmonton, to really speak to the identity of Edmonton's history and geography," architect Pat Hanson promised.
Planning will continue for the next year and a half. Construction is expected to start in 2024.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli
