'An urban oasis': Edmonton offers options for $42M Warehouse Park

The area where Warehouse Park is planned to be in downtown Edmonton. (Source: CTV News Edmonton) The area where Warehouse Park is planned to be in downtown Edmonton. (Source: CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish

Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island