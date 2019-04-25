

CTV Edmonton





Alberta’s election commissioner has fined another person in connection with Jeff Callaway’s campaign for leader of the United Conservative Party.

On Thursday, Jeffrey Park was fined $5,250 for contributing $3,500 that he received from another person to Callaway’s campaign, and $5,250 for giving $3,500 to his wife to donate to Callaway’s campaign.

The fines were levied after allegations that Jason Kenney and Calloway teamed up during the UCP leadership race to discredit former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean.

A total of $46,000 in fines has now been handed out by the election commissioner in connection with the Callaway leadership campaign.