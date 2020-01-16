EDMONTON -- Continuing cold weather and low wind caused the Alberta Electric System Operator to issue an Energy Emergency Alert 1 on Thursday morning.

The EEA is a zero to three tiered alert system to help balance supply and demand of electricity in the province. Zero is normal.

AESO said In an EEA1 situation, supply is still meeting demand, but the province may start to use reserves.

If the situation worsened to an EEA3, some customers could see temporary power loses until enough power can be generated to balance out supply and demand again.

AESO is encouraging Albertans to continue reducing electricity usage wherever possible over the next few days, and has offered the following tips: