EDMONTON -- Another anti-mask rally was held Saturday outside the Alberta legislature building.

Colder temperatures and provincial restrictions didn't stop a crowd of more than 200 from gathering.

Like previous rallies, there was no evidence of any tickets handed out on site.

On Friday, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson tweeted that Edmonton police do not have jurisdiction over the legislature grounds an must be invited by sheriffs to attend.

However, for byzantine reasons, the @CityofEdmonton does not actually have jurisdiction over the #ableg grounds. @edmontonpolice must be invited by #abgov’s Sherrifs to attend. https://t.co/RgQjG9SGlq — Don Iveson (@doniveson) December 11, 2020

Earlier this week the province banned all indoor and outdoor social gatherings.