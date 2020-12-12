Advertisement
Anti-mask protest held at Alberta legislature grounds in violation of new restrictions
Published Saturday, December 12, 2020 8:08PM MST
Anti-mask rally in Edmonton on Dec. 12, 2020.
EDMONTON -- Another anti-mask rally was held Saturday outside the Alberta legislature building.
Colder temperatures and provincial restrictions didn't stop a crowd of more than 200 from gathering.
Like previous rallies, there was no evidence of any tickets handed out on site.
On Friday, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson tweeted that Edmonton police do not have jurisdiction over the legislature grounds an must be invited by sheriffs to attend.
Earlier this week the province banned all indoor and outdoor social gatherings.