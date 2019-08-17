Residents who were evacuated from an apartment building Friday afternoon because of a fire have returned home, according to officials.

Six firefighting crews were called to a six-floor building at 87 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard just before 5:20 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, firefighters found a blaze on a top-floor balcony and were able to contain it to a single unit.

"Crews quickly extinguished the flames on the balcony causing minimal damage to the building and other suites," District Chief Gerald O'Connor said that afternoon.

The fire was fully out at 6:30 p.m.

There were no injuries, but the entire building was evacuated for a period of time. Residents returned home that evening.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the cause of the fire is still being investigated, and that although an estimate has not yet been made, the building sustained "minimal damage."