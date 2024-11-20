Application of killer in Alberta triple homicide dismissed by appeals court

The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by an Alberta man who killed three people in 2015 to extend the period of which to appeal his sentence.

Mickell Bailey was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences with parole ineligibility for 15 years and a third life sentence with consecutive parole ineligibility for 15 years in 2018 for an overall sentence of life in prison with no parole eligibility for 30 years.

In a decision filed Wednesday, the court denied Bailey's application to extend the time to appeal his sentence.

Bailey killed his cousin, 16-year-old Jazmine Lyon, her mother, Roxanne Berube and Berube's common-law partner Daniel Miller in their home in the hamlet of Peers, Alta. in November 2015.

He was convicted on April 27, 2018.