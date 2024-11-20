EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Application of killer in Alberta triple homicide dismissed by appeals court

    Danny Miller Sr. and Roxanne Berube are seen in an undated photo. Supplied. Danny Miller Sr. and Roxanne Berube are seen in an undated photo. Supplied.
    Share

    The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by an Alberta man who killed three people in 2015 to extend the period of which to appeal his sentence.

    Mickell Bailey was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences with parole ineligibility for 15 years and a third life sentence with consecutive parole ineligibility for 15 years in 2018 for an overall sentence of life in prison with no parole eligibility for 30 years.

    In a decision filed Wednesday, the court denied Bailey's application to extend the time to appeal his sentence.

    Bailey killed his cousin, 16-year-old Jazmine Lyon, her mother, Roxanne Berube and Berube's common-law partner Daniel Miller in their home in the hamlet of Peers, Alta. in November 2015.

    He was convicted on April 27, 2018.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News