Advertisement
April snowfall causes collisions, poor road conditions in Edmonton
Published Saturday, April 10, 2021 9:48PM MDT
A semi truck came off the road near 184 Street and Yellowhead Trail. Saturday April 10, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton)
Share:
EDMONTON -- Spring snowfall was behind a number of crashes in Edmonton and the surrounding area Saturday.
The lack of visibility, blowing snow and slick roads were blamed for a semi-involved collision on Yellowhead Trail and 149 Street.
Conditions on Whitemud Drive were also less than ideal, several Edmontonians sharing images of traffic disruptions and vehicles in the ditch.
The snow isn’t expected to last, with Sunday set to get back to positive temperatures and Thursday looking at a high of 12C.