EDMONTON -- Mounties have reopened the area around Strathcona Science Provincial Park after its explosive disposal unit (EDU) determined a suspicious item was not a threat.

Police responded to a "potential bomb threat" just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Update: EDU's investigation determined the item was not an explosive device and did not pose a threat to the public. The area has been re-opened to the public. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) July 16, 2021

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while police waited to deploy its EDU.

Stratchcona County RCMP told CTV News Edmonton they didn't know whether the item was an explosive device and that they were acting out of an abundance of caution.