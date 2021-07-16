Advertisement
Area east of Edmonton reopens after 'potential bomb threat'
Published Friday, July 16, 2021 1:02PM MDT Last Updated Friday, July 16, 2021 2:02PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Mounties have reopened the area around Strathcona Science Provincial Park after its explosive disposal unit (EDU) determined a suspicious item was not a threat.
Police responded to a "potential bomb threat" just before 11 a.m. on Friday.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while police waited to deploy its EDU.
Stratchcona County RCMP told CTV News Edmonton they didn't know whether the item was an explosive device and that they were acting out of an abundance of caution.