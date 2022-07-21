'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton shooting suspect could be in Calgary, police say

Police are looking for Isaiah Cote Soffels, 19, in connection with a shooting in west Edmonton earlier this month.

Officers were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 151 Street and 101 Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on July 7.

An injured man in his 20s was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe Cote Soffels is the shooter. Multiple charges have been laid against him and warrants have been issued for his arrest, including attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Cote Soffels’ whereabouts are currently unknown, but police believe he may be in Calgary.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.