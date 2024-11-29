Armed convenience store robber sought by Edmonton police

Police are searching for the man who robbed a convenience store in southwest Edmonton last weekend.

The man robbed a store in the area of 119 Street and 40 Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Edmonton Police Service said.

"As captured in CCTV footage, the suspect pointed the gun at the lone store clerk and walked behind the store’s counter before filling three garbage bags with cigarettes and cash from the register and fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction," EPS wrote in a release on Friday.

He's 16 to 20 years old, 5'9" with a fit build and has curly black hair, according to police. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black track pants, grey running shoes, black gloves and a white medical mask.

The thief had a black or grey handgun, EPS said.

Residents in Aspen Gardens, Royal Gardens and Greenfield are asked to check their vehicle and home cameras from 1 to 2 a.m.

"We are hopeful that residents of the community will be able to provide us with video footage from November 23 that will help us identify this suspect,” Det. Troy Seguin said. "If you have footage of suspicious activity, please contact us immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.