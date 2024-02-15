EDMONTON
    • Armed man at large arrested on Sunchild First Nation: ALERT

    An alleged gang member on the Sunchild First Nation was arrested Feb. 8 while carrying a loaded rifle and extra ammunition. The Provincial Firearms Solutions Lab was given the gun for ballistic testing. (Photo: ALERT)
    An alleged gang member wanted on multiple warrants was arrested on the Sunchild First Nation.

    The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) arrested the 27-year-old man on Feb. 8, while investigating a shooting in the area from the night before.

    At the time of his arrest, he was armed with a loaded rifle and was carrying several rounds of ammunition.

    ALERT officers were working with Rocky Mountain House RCMP to address gang-related issues on the Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nations.

    Officers believe the man is part of a street gang operating on the Sunchild First Nation. Prior to his arrest, he was wanted on eight criminal warrants relating to firearms, robbery, assault and flight from police.

    He is now facing an additional six gun-related charges.

    Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers, either online or at 1-800-222-8477.  

