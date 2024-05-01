Armin van Buuren to headline electronic music festival at Ice District

Electronic music festival Bomfest is returning to Edmonton's Ice District this summer.

DJs Armin van Buuren, Jauz and Imanbek are among those headlining the June 22 event, organizers announced Wednesday.

“Last year’s BOMFEST event welcomed thousands of passionate electronic music fans to a near capacity Fan Park, and paved the way for an annual signature event for fans to look forward to each year,” Stu Ballantyne, the president and COO of Rogers Place and Ice District, said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale May 3.

The full lineup is available online.