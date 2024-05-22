EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Staying cool and unsettled

    Downtown Edmonton is shown in this drone image captured on May 20, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton) Downtown Edmonton is shown in this drone image captured on May 20, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Cool air aloft continues to dominate the weather pattern. So, we remain "mostly" cloudy (with occasional sunny breaks) and a few degrees cooler than average.

    The average high is in the 19 C range. Edmonton got to 14 C on Tuesday and should be around 13 C for highs today and Thursday.

    The last time Edmonton was above 15 C was one week ago (Wednesday, May 15). We probably don't get back above 15 C until the weekend, although Friday has a chance at being JUST above that mark.

    Afternoon highs should be in the mid to upper teens for Sat/Sun and then we'll see a significant warming trend starting early next week as temperatures return to the 20s.

     

    Precipitation outlook:

    Scattered showers will develop across central and north-central Alberta today and Thursday. Further west, we have some mixed precipitation in the foothills and some snow at higher elevations in the mountain parks.

    It doesn't look like we'll see a significant amount of rain in the Edmonton area, just some brief hit-and-miss showers.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mostly cloudy, with a few sunny breaks. 60% chance of a shower, especially this afternoon.

    High: 13

     

    Tonight - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

    9pm: 10

     

    Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

    Morning Low: 3

    Afternoon High: 13

     

    Friday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: 4

    Afternoon High: 15

     

    Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers in the evening.

    Morning Low: 6

    Afternoon High: 17

     

    Sunday - 60% chance of morning showers. Afternoon clearing.

    Morning Low: 7

    Afternoon High: 18

     

    Monday - Partly cloudy

    Morning Low: 8

    Afternoon High: 20  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.K. prime minister calls national election for July 4

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a national election on Wednesday, naming July 4 as the date for a vote his governing Conservatives are widely expected to lose to the opposition Labour Party after 14 years in power.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    • WATCH LIVE

      WATCH LIVE O-Train station at St. Laurent reopens after five day closure

      OC Transpo will be holding a news conference this afternoon to update the city on progress made in the St. Laurent tunnel, five days after the station was closed to LRT riders because of issues with the concrete ceiling. The O-Train station at St. Laurent Station reopened for customers Wednesday morning.

    • Ottawa ranks 30th in Canada for work-life balance, report finds

      Point2 released a new report looking at work-life balance in Canada's 100 largest cities, analyzing 30 key metrics covering work intensity, health and wellbeing and livability covering work hours, available healthcare professions, commute times and things to do after hours.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News