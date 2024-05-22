Josh Classen's forecast: Staying cool and unsettled

Cool air aloft continues to dominate the weather pattern. So, we remain "mostly" cloudy (with occasional sunny breaks) and a few degrees cooler than average.

The average high is in the 19 C range. Edmonton got to 14 C on Tuesday and should be around 13 C for highs today and Thursday.

The last time Edmonton was above 15 C was one week ago (Wednesday, May 15). We probably don't get back above 15 C until the weekend, although Friday has a chance at being JUST above that mark.

Afternoon highs should be in the mid to upper teens for Sat/Sun and then we'll see a significant warming trend starting early next week as temperatures return to the 20s.

Precipitation outlook:

Scattered showers will develop across central and north-central Alberta today and Thursday. Further west, we have some mixed precipitation in the foothills and some snow at higher elevations in the mountain parks.

It doesn't look like we'll see a significant amount of rain in the Edmonton area, just some brief hit-and-miss showers.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a few sunny breaks. 60% chance of a shower, especially this afternoon.

High: 13

Tonight - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

9pm: 10

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 13

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - 60% chance of morning showers. Afternoon clearing.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18

Monday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20