Arrest warrant issued for 2nd armed man from emergency alert

One person has been charged and an arrest warrant has been issued for a second in connection with an Alberta Emergency Alert earlier this week.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Santiago Patterson, 30, of Grande Prairie.

Patterson is charged with:

kidnapping with a firearm;

robbery with a firearm;

theft of truck;

assault with a weapon;

careless use of a firearm;

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

uttering threats against a person; and

fail to comply with firearms prohibition.

On Tuesday, police notified the public about two men with guns on the run after an armed robbery.

They were believed to be near Lac St. Anne County or in Mayerthorpe, Alta.The alert was cancelled on Wednesday after one of the men turned himself in.

Police said the second man was still at large, but was no longer believed to be in the area.

The 28-year-old Whitecourt man who turned himself in was charged with:

kidnapping with a firearm;

robbery with a firearm;

theft of truck;

assault with a weapon;

careless use of a firearm;

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

flight from peace officer;

fail to comply with firearms prohibition; and

fail to comply with probation.

He has been remanded into custody.

Police have not released any further information about the robbery the pair is accused of, but say it was targeted and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information about Patterson's whereabouts is asked to call Mayerthorpe RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.