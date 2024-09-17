EDMONTON
    • 2 men with guns at large after robbery: Alberta Emergency Alert

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Mayerthorpe RCMP issued an emergency alert Tuesday morning about two men with guns on the run after an armed robbery.

    The two men are believed to be near Lac St. Anne County or in Mayerthorpe, Alta., in the area of Highway 18 and Township Road 572A, between Range Road 92 and 80.

    One of the men is described as:

    • white;
    • 5'11", 205 lbs;
    • dark hair and brown eyes;
    • about 30 years old; and
    • wearing a cowboy hat and a black sweater.

    The second man is described as:

    • white;
    • 6'0", 220 lbs;
    • brown hair and blue eyes; and
    • wearing a black flat-brimmed hat with red letters.

    Police urge residents in the area to not open their doors to strangers and to avoid picking up hitchhikers for their own safety.

    The men are considered dangerous and should not be approached by anyone.

    Mounties are asking the public to report any sightings of the individuals to 911.  

