Arrests made after $9.5K worth of copper wire stolen from rail yard

Edmonton police made arrests following an investigation into multiple thefts from a railway yard in 2023.

Between September and November, EPS was called several times to the Canadian National Railway storage yard at 127 Avenue and 121 Street. People cut through fencing to get into the yard and steal copper wire, according to police.

“Copper wire theft remains a big problem in the City of Edmonton,” said Acting Det. Tyrone O’Dea in a news release. “In some instances, the destructive nature of these thefts disturbs ongoing infrastructure projects within the city.”

The cost of the stolen copper wire in this case totals more than $9,500, police added.

Three people have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including breaking and entering.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a fourth suspect.

Police release photo of fourth suspect. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. (Source: Edmonton Police Service)Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.