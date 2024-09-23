Arrests made in southwest Edmonton drive-by shooting, police search for bullet

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in the Keswick neighbourhood over the weekend.

Police responded to a weapons complaint near King Wynd SW and King Gate SW early Sunday morning.

According to an EPS release, there was a drive-by shooting involving two vehicles; one vehicle reportedly shot at the other before both fled the scene.

Police say there is no danger to the public as "a number of individuals were detained, and eventually arrested."

EPS officers are still investigating the incident.

Police believe a shot was fired on King Wynd SW between King Gate SW and Keswick Link SW, and are looking to retrieve the bullet.

“There is a bullet that we believe was fired during this incident that is unaccounted for,” said Det. David Butt with the EPS Investigative Response Team. “We are asking for citizens in that area to check their residences and vehicles on the street for any damage.”

Anyone with any information about the drive-by shooting or who sees any damage from the shooting is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the P3 Tips website.