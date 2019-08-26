

Edmonton police have launched a criminal investigation after determining the fire at Diamonds Gentlemen's Club this weekend was deliberately set.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to the Diamond's Gentlemen's Club at 5 a.m. on Saturday. Plumes of smoke and flames were seen coming out of the roof of the building.

"I left at about 3 a.m., and everything was fine," employee Kennedy Rose told CTV News that morning. "I woke up to a phone call saying Diamonds is burning."

No one was injured in the fire but, several of the dancers, including Rose, lost costumes or items used for work.

"I lost pretty much everything," Rose said. "Hopefully a little bit of it is salvageable."

Kruella Kraken added, "I consider myself lucky. I do have to replace quite a few things, but I can survive. There are some girls here, all their stuff is gone. Gone. So they have to borrow everything from everyone just to get to work next week."

