EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton says it's seeing more drivers speeding, likely as a result of the fewer amount of cars on the road due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says despite a 30 per cent decrease in vehicles on the roads last week, the number of exceeding posted speed limits by more than 20 km/h increased by 30 per cent.

"Speed is a factor in the frequency and severity of every collision. By driving at safe speeds, drivers can help ease the burden on police and health resources so they can focus on COVID-19," reads an email from the city.

"We want to remind drivers to slow down and drive safely during this time."

The city also cited a 200 per cent increase in the drivers going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Photo radar units will continue to be deployed as usual during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the city.