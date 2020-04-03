EDMONTON -- The governing bodies for Alberta doctors and pharmacists — and Alberta's top doctor herself — are issuing a stern warning after a spike in prescriptions for an anti-malarial drug touted as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

The Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons and the Alberta College of Pharmacy said in a joint statement there has been an increase in prescriptions for certain antivirals, antibiotics and anti-maliarial therapies, including the drugs hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine, remdesivir, lopinavir, ritonavir, colchicine and azithromycin, among others.

"Reports we have received include physicians prescribing them for 'office use,' to themselves, to family members and when there is no accepted indication (i.e. treatment of COVID-19 infection)," the colleges said.

They're reminding doctors and pharmacists that it is "not appropriate" to prescribe such medications for COVID-19 for two reasons.

The first is there is no evidence yet on the efficacy of the drugs on COVID-19 patients, though studies are underway. Second, prescribing the treatments could result in shortages for patients who suffer from chronic conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and HIV and rely on the drugs.

"There is also the continued threat of antimicrobial resistance developing as a result of antibiotic overuse," the colleges said.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, weighed in on the reports herself in her provincial COVID-19 update on Thursday.

"Let this be a call to all of us trusted to prescribe and dispense medication," she said. "We, above all others, must remember to put our trust and faith in evidence-based care. I know that physicians and pharmacists want to help their patients, patients, and for physicians who are interested in enrolling patients in research studies underway on experimental therapies, we will send information out in the coming days."

One Edmonton pharmacist told CTV News there has been heightened interest in the anti-malaria drug chloroquine and drugs like it ever since U.S. President Donald Trump began promoting them as potential treatments.

"It would be a gift from God, if that worked," Trump said on March 24.

In most cases, the CPSA said most complaints about the prescribing behavior came from pharmacists themselves — but not all.

"In some cases it has actually been physicians…noting prescribing behavior on the part of their colleagues," said Dr. Michael Caffaro.

Improper prescribing has led to shortages in the U.S., leaving officials there concerned.

After just 20 complaints, the CPSA says it doesn't believe supply in Alberta has been affected as a result — and wants it to stay that way.