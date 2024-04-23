ASIRT completes investigation into presumed death of man who fell into North Saskatchewan River

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has wrapped up its investigation into the role of police in the presumed drowning death of a man earlier this month.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on April 9, 2024 Edmonton police officers tried to stop a man who was riding a bicycle without proper lighting equipment.

The cyclist wouldn't stop and rode towards a path with officers in pursuit on foot.

EPS's Air 1 helicopter soon arrived capturing the incident on video.

"ASIRT obtained and fully reviewed the video," the agency said in a news release. "The video recording shows no use of force on the male by EPS officers."

ASIRT said the man can be seen leaving his bike and running onto the ice pack along the riverbank.

No officers were observed on the Air 1 video following him. The man was seen running towards the center of the river before slipping into open water.

He disappeared below the surface before other resources could arrive.

"The use of a Air 1 video provided a full account of the circumstances that lead to the male falling into the water," ASIRT continued in the release.

"Given there was no use of force, and no officers were near when the male ran onto the river ice, ASIRT's mandate is fulfilled, and our investigation is concluded."