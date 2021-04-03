EDMONTON -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) are investigating a confrontation at a residence on O’Chiese First Nation.

RCMP said in a news release Saturday that a 24-year-old man is dead after they responded to a complaint of a disturbance at the residence.

When they arrived, Mounties say they encountered a known individual who went back into the residence after closing the door on them. Police ran checks that confirmed the individual had outstanding warrants.

RCMP said they secured the area and began taking necessary steps to obtain a warrant to enter the home.

According to them the individual exited the home and a ‘confrontation’ ensued.

The 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene. RCMP say no officers sustained injuries.

ASIRT confirmed they are investigating the matter.

O’Chiese First Nation is approximately 220 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

More to come.