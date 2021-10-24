Assault and possible firearms incident in Lacombe County shuts down Highway 2A
(Source: RCMP)
EDMONTON -
The Lacombe Police Service and RCMP are investigating an “assault and possible firearms-related complaint” in Lacombe County Sunday evening.
Police advised motorists in the area that due to the incident, Highway 2A is blocked in the area of Range Road 270A. Instead, drivers are being asked to use Highway 2 as an alternate.
“Details to follow as the investigation permits,” RCMP said in a media release.
More to come…