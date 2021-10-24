Assault and possible firearms incident in Lacombe County shuts down Highway 2A

EDMONTON -

The Lacombe Police Service and RCMP are investigating an “assault and possible firearms-related complaint” in Lacombe County Sunday evening.

Police advised motorists in the area that due to the incident, Highway 2A is blocked in the area of Range Road 270A. Instead, drivers are being asked to use Highway 2 as an alternate.

There is an ongoing police operation in #Lacombe County, Alberta. Highway 2a is closed at Range Road 270a. Motorists are asked to use Highway 2. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) October 25, 2021

“Details to follow as the investigation permits,” RCMP said in a media release.

Hwy2A btwn Lacombe & Blackfalds - CLOSED due to police incident. Use alt route. (5:36pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 24, 2021

