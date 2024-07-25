At least 4 buildings burned at Jasper Park Lodge, others damaged: Fairmont memo

In an update posted to its Instagram account, the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge said Thursday afternoon most of its structures are "standing and intact," including its iconic main lodge.

A memo to staff obtained by CTV News Edmonton on Friday includes more information.

"We know that two hotel accommodation buildings have burned, including Milligan Manor and one Beauvert Suite," the memo says. "Several hotel ops buildings have burned as well, the engineering and golf maintenance shed."

"There is some damage to employee housing, we are working on accuracy of this information and contacting those who might have lost items first."

Wildfires roared into the Town of Jasper early Wednesday evening, reportedly destroying up to half its structures.

The renowned luxury hotel and resort, sits immediately east of the townsite in Jasper National Park, reported at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night fire had reached its grounds.

A photo posted to social media on July 25, 2024 appears to show damage at Jasper Park Lodge after wildfire ravaged the community. (Source: Kenneth Smith)

The staff memo says Fairmont is exploring temporary work options for employees while the company waits for information from Parks Canada to see when JPL can reopen.

Staff members will continue to be eligible for benefits while the lodge remains closed.