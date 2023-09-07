Athabasca Tribal Council declares regional state of emergency due to mental health, addictions crisis

The Athabasca Tribal Council declared a regional state of emergency on Thursday it said was caused by an "escalating mental health and addictions crisis."

The ATC — which serves Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, Fort McMurray 468 First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation and Fort McKay First Nation — made the announcement at 10 a.m. in Fort McMurray.

Since January, at least 30 people from the five communities have died as a result of an overdose, suicide or results of self-harm, ATC said in a release.

The five First Nations have declared individual states of emergency, but ATC decided to call a regional emergency in an attempt to receive immediate and sustainable funding.

"We owe it to our communities to take action, to make them feel safe and strong…we owe it to ourselves to make a future we thrive in and not suffer daily," said Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam, ATC's president.

"All we're asking for is for some fairness so we can support and look after our people while we go through this crisis," Chipewyan Prairie First Nation Chief Vern Janvier added.

With continued funding, the ATC would focus on creating a regional plan for a coordinated response and establishing ongoing local and "culturally-safe" resources for mental health and addictions care.

That care would include detoxification, treatment and post-treatment centres, and community well-being and crisis response teams.

"Our communities continue to struggle due to the lack of local culturally-relevant safe resources," Treaty 8 Grand Chief Arthur Noskey said.

"There is no help available," he said through tears.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the province for comment.