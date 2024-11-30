EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fire breaks out in southeast Edmonton business

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A fire broke out at a trucking company in southeast Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said crews were called to a business on 76 Avenue and 42 Street at 2:18 p.m.

    A second alarm was called shortly after crews arrived.

    A total of 10 crews were on site working as of 3 p.m, as well as EMS and a HAZMAT crew.

    EFRS said everyone had been evacuated and no injuries had been reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Beef prices reach record highs in Canada

    The cost of beef continues to rise, reaching record highs on grocery store shelves ahead of the busiest time for many grocers and butchers before the holiday season.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News