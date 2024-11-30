Fire breaks out in southeast Edmonton business

A fire broke out at a trucking company in southeast Edmonton on Saturday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said crews were called to a business on 76 Avenue and 42 Street at 2:18 p.m.

A second alarm was called shortly after crews arrived.

A total of 10 crews were on site working as of 3 p.m, as well as EMS and a HAZMAT crew.

EFRS said everyone had been evacuated and no injuries had been reported.