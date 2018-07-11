Edmonton police have charged three men in connection to ATM thefts from March and June.

Douglas Coxworthy, 42, and Kevin Deines, 40, have been charged with breaking and entering with intent and disguise after allegedly stealing an ATM from Castledowns Bingo in the early morning of March 13.

The two men, and a third thief, arrived at the Bingo Hall in a GMC Sierra 1500, chained an ATM to the back of the truck and ripped it from the building, EPS said. The three men then loaded the stolen property into the rear of the truck and drove away.

Police found the ATM several hours later in a residential area nearby without any cash inside.

They believe the vehicle used was stolen and has not been recovered.

Police said the third suspect has not been identified.

On June 27 at approximately 2 a.m., EPS received a report of a break and enter at The Lion's Head Pub in the area of Gateway Boulevard and 45 Avenue. Upon arrival, officers arrested two men believed to have broken into the pub, taken an ATM and placed it in a cart.

Coxworthy and 48-year-old Darren Lopushinsky were charged with breaking and entering with intent, possession of break-in instruments and mischief under $5,000, EPS said.

Police believe a third person also participated in this attempted robbery.

There have been 17 incidents involving ATMs in Edmonton so far this year.

“ATM thefts are more than a victimless crime,” Det. Dan Behiels said. “This kind of crime can have significant operational and financial impacts on a business.”

“We’d like to remind citizens that any information pertaining to these ATM thefts can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers,” Behiels said.