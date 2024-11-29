EDMONTON
    • ATV driver killed in crash on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation

    A 31-year-old man was killed in a crash on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation on Thursday.

    Police say he was riding an ATV on Highway 43 when the crash with a semi happened around 4 a.m.

    Mounties are investigating what happened and asked anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to contact the RCMP Valleyview detachment. 

