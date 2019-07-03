Home sales in Edmonton remained steady over the last year, the Realtors Association of Edmonton reports, while the average selling price decreased.

Between June of 2018 and 2019, the average price of a single family home dropped 4.45 per cent to $423,894, while condos dropped .99 per cent to $238,648. Duplexes also saw a drop of 1.61 per cent to $338,838.

The drop in prices saw a slight increase in single family home sales, up 1.46 per cent from June of last year, while condo sales dropped 4.34 per cent, and duplex sales were unchanged.

New real estate listings dropped 18.03 per cent in the last year. Single family homes spent about 53 days on the market, a four day increase from 2018. Condos dropped from 67 days on the market to 66, and duplexes jumped to 67 days on the market, an increase of 11 days from June 2018.