A 30-year-old B.C. woman was fined $2,300 for driving at 215 km/h in a 110 km/h zone north of Boyle Alta. on Aug. 14.

An RCMP officer clocked a northbound vehicle going 105 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 63 and kilometre marker 23 just after 9 p.m.

Police also received complaints about that same vehicle driving fast and passing other vehicles on double solid lines near the school in Grassland, Alta.

A court appearance is mandatory for speeding offences 50 km/h higher than the limit. The woman did not show up to Boyle court, and was found guilty.

The $2,300 fine is the highest possible for speeding.