EDMONTON -- The neighbourhood of Beverly in east Edmonton is home to Uncle Ed’s, a Ukrainian restaurant that feeds you just like baba.

Uncle “Ed” is Ed Stawnichy, of Mundare’s Stawnichy sausage fame. You can buy that, and a wide variety of other foods, from the in-store deli—but you need to take a table to get the real, authentic feel of the place.

Four generations of the family have played a role in this restaurant, and many of the staff may as well be family because they’ve been around for so long.

The secret to their success? They’re not trying to be something they’re not. If you want good, honest food that’ll fill you up at a reasonable price…this is your spot.