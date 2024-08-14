EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Baby, dog and man hit by vehicle while walking on Sherwood Park sidewalk: police

    An Alberta Health Services ambulance is seen in a file photo from July 28, 2023. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton) An Alberta Health Services ambulance is seen in a file photo from July 28, 2023. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man, an infant and a dog were injured after a crash in Sherwood Park on Thursday.

    Police say a 66-year-old man driving a vehicle north on 153 Georgian Way hit two people and a dog who were walking on a sidewalk.

    The vehicle crossed a lane of traffic into oncoming traffic before jumping the curb and hitting the man, child and dog, RCMP said. The vehicle ended up on someone's lawn.

    A 36-year-old man and an 11-month-old baby were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The dog was taken to a vet with minor injuries.

    The man driving the vehicle was not injured.

    Police say speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

    No further information has been provided.

