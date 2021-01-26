EDMONTON -- The Bachelorette will shoot its 17th season at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, the National Post is reporting.

The mountain retreat has 446 rooms, none of them are available to book on the hotel's website between Feb. 23 and April 29.

"We have a private booking however, as we must always safeguard the privacy of our guests, we do not share details about hotel reservations, meetings, or private events," a hotel spokesperson told CTV News via email on Tuesday afternoon.

Reality Steve, a television writer, tweeted the Bachelorette is filming its next season at Jasper Park Lodge.

I can confirm this. I had the Outlook Cabin booked for 4 nights for my wife's 50th Birthday and they JUST called me to punt us. I am pissed... — Chris LaBossiere �� (@ChrisLaBossiere) January 26, 2021

Later that afternoon, the National Post reported cast and crew for the ABC show would camp out at the resort.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS

In her daily COVID-19 update, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said she is working on a professional film industry framework with safety precautions, though she added the federal government would have to sign off on a cross-border shoot.

"If there are any of those kinds of activities that are looking to come into the province, it wouldn't just be a provincial conversation, there would be a federal conversation as well," the province's top doctor said.

"And as we as we look to any decisions that we make, number one is whether or not there's any risk to the public, whether any of the activities could potentially cause spread and cause a public risk. And then number two, as we consider any potential requests for exemptions, we also consider the broader public interest and what might be in that broader public interest."

Last summer, Alberta, Ontario and the federal government allowed the NHL to finish its season in bubbles in Edmonton and Toronto with frequent testing and further COVID-19 safety measures.

CELEBRITY VISITS

A little more than a week after saying their vows, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose Jasper for their honeymoon, according to celebrity news agency TMZ.

It’s not the first time the mountain town has welcomed royalty. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip last stayed at the JPL during their 2005 visit.

And in 1950, Hollywood royalty stopped by: Marilyn Monroe and Robert Mitchum were in town to shoot the film “River of no Return.”