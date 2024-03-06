Bail denied for man charged in connection with Edmonton extortion scheme

One of the men charged in connection with an extortion scheme in Edmonton has been denied bail.

Parminder Singh, 20, is facing 12 firearms-related charges in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Laurel neighbourhood last October.

Police were in the area around 11 p.m. on Oct. 19 when an officer reportedly saw someone fire multiple shots at a home near Mabuhay Park from a white SUV.

The officer turned on his cruiser lights and approached the SUV, whose driver left the scene.

The SUV was located near 30 Street and 15 Avenue with the help of Air 1.

As officers approached the vehicle, a man allegedly got out of the passenger seat and pointed a gun at police before running from the scene.

The SUV also drove off.

Singh is charged with pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, recklessly discharging a firearm, tampering with a serial number, mischief and failure to comply with an order.

He is one of five adults charged in connection with an extortion scheme targeting members of the South Asian business community.

