EDMONTON -- Two bald eagles were shot and killed in Alberta last month, according to Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

On Oct. 20, Fish and Wildlife officers found the first dead bald eagle in Wetaskiwin near the intersection of Township Road 502 and Range Road 34. They believe the mature bald eagle was killed that morning.

Nine days later, officers found another dead juvenile bald eagle at Fort McMurray's Tower Road. Fish and Wildlife believes it was killed between Oct. 26 and Oct. 29.

"There is no indication so far that the two incidents are connected," Alberta Fish and Wildlife said on Facebook.

Bald eagles are protected by the Wildlife Act, and the maximum penalty for hunting them is a $100,000 fine and/or two years in jail.