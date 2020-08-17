EDMONTON -- There were no injuries reported after a garage caught fire and spread to a barn in a rural part of south Edmonton on Monday.

Eleven Edmonton Fire Rescue Service crews, including five water tanker trucks, responded following a report of a fire on an acreage near 50 Street and 41 Avenue SW just before 1 p.m.

Crews had the garage fire under control within about 20 minutes, then got the barn fire under control by 1:32 p.m.

The fire and hot spots were extinguished just after 2:30 p.m.

In addition to EFRS crews, ATCO, EPCOR, paramedics and police also responded.

Part of 50 Street was closed to traffic as firefighters battled the blaze.

There's no word on what caused the fire or how much damage it did to the property.